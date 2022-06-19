NPA Targets ISO Certification with Procurement Management System Implementation

The Country Director, Renner and Renner Consulting Limited, Dr. Ibby Iyama, has tasked the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Procurement Management System (PMS) for International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification.

Iyama made this known at the NPA Procurement Strategic Retreat yesterday in Lagos.

The theme of the retreat organised by Renner and Renner Consulting Ltd was “Moving Procurement to Excellence: Changing the Narratives.”

She said that they were working with the NPA procurement department to enable them get their systems right for ISO certification.

Iyama said that the company was not in charge of certification but the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

She noted that presently the Onne, Calabar ports and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration were the only ISO certified government agencies in the country.

“Part of the reasons why we have embarked on this retreat is to implement the PMS at the procurement department of NPA.

“The PMS is a system that will streamline, standardise and tighten up things, It will ensure job enrichment, rotation, nobody will be brought down or be high handed due to rewards.

“Everybody’s performance will be seen through the PMS, with PMS, there is transparency, accountability and it is going to be hard on crime, one cannot be promoted when not due,” she said.

Iyama said that they decided to change most of the Federal Government agencies procurement department starting with the NPA to change the narratives and ensure excellence.

She said that the move was also for the department to understand the Federal Government Procurement Act 2007 and recently 2022, which had new additions, changes to some fundamental part of 2007 Act.

Iyama said that the Procurement Act was the Bible of all procurement departments in government agencies.

She said that it was critical for all the staff to be up to date with the Procurement Act.

“So, NPA took the initiatives to move their procurement to excellence and we hope that other government agencies will follow suit because issues with procurement has put a lot of management in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission net.

“Renner and Renner Consulting Ltd is taking the lead to train and move the procurement department of the NPA to excellence in line with global best practice,” she said.

Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, the Managing Director, NPA, said that going forward, management expect the procurement department to be more proactive in terms of decisions on processes and procedures.

“The essence of the procurement retreat is for the department to sit and discuss the continuous changes with regards to the Procurement Act, understand and study the many ways they can initiate procurement.

“One thing they are looking at is the right way to do things, how quickly to do it and the best way within the Act and so we brought in a consultant who will discuss with them and teach them,” he said.

On the rewards for performance, Bello-Koko said that the system in the public service was vague, adding that the organisation would continue to comply with the civil service rules.

“Reward does not necessarily mean cash, there are many ways of rewarding an employee. This retreat and training is part of it, we are rewarding them for their good works,” Bello-Koko said.

