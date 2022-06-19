Motherly Love is the Greatest: 17th Year Remembrance for Mike Adenuga’s Mother

HIGH LIFE

Outside of the love of God, there is no other kind of love that can compare to that of a mother. Even the most callous person has been known to call out to their mother at difficult times, let alone a soul as gentle and humble as Otunba Mike Adenuga. Every year, he takes out time to remember his late mother, Omoba Juliana Oyindamola Adenuga (nee Onashile of Okesopin, Ijebu Igbo). This year was no different and Adenuga did not hesitate to say a word of thanksgiving to God that she lived well.

Who in Africa does not know Adenuga, the overall boss of Globacom? His personal and business traits have shown him to be one of the most brilliant and reliable persons in the Nigerian corporate industry. Even though he is nicknamed the Bull for his unyielding business disposition, Adenuga’s gentleness has been well documented, a trait he inherited from his late mother.

Adenuga’s mother was a trader who had a remarkable influence on the life of the young Adenuga. Although his father also played a significant role in the path he eventually took, it was Madam Juliana who truly prepared a launching pad for his business and sharpened his instincts. Those instincts have come to be known as one of his strengths and the reason he has gradually climbed to the pinnacle of the corporate corridor in Nigeria.

Nevertheless, even with so many relatives and friends around Adenuga, the absence of his late mother is still being felt. It has been 17 years since she passed away, but Adenuga has never missed an opportunity to raise a glass of wine in her honour. Indeed, her goodness and wisdom remain with the philanthropist.

