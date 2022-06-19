Majigiri Returns as Katsina PDP Chairman After Losing Governorship Bid

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



Former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Hon. Salisu Majigiri returned the chairmanship position of the party after losing out at the party’s governorship primary.

Majigiri, had in May, 2022 resigned and handed over the party’s affairs to his Deputy, Salisu Uli and joined the PDP governorship race in the state alongside Senator Yakubu Lado, Ahmed Aminu Yar’Adua and Shehu Imam Inuwa.

But they were defeated by Lado who polled 740 votes out of the 1,094 total votes cast.

According to results announced by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chika Nwozozo, Majigiri scored 257 votes, Yar’Adua 53 while Inuwa polled 44 votes respectively.

Barely two months after the governorship primary, which was conducted in May at the party’s headquarters in Katsina, the PDP chieftain had lobbied PDP stalwarts in the state to reclaim his chairmanship seat.

Confirming his return in a telephone interview with THISDAY Saturday, Majigiri said: “Yes, I have returned as the Katsina State PDP chairman and we are currently holding caucus meeting”.

Recall that Majigiri also resigned in 2019 as the chairman of the party and became the running mate to Lado. After losing the 2019 general election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, he was given the opportunity to serve as the party’s chairman.

