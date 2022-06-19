Loud Whispers With Joseph Edgar

Akwa Ibom: The Igini of the Matter

Mike Igini

All is not well in Akwa Ibom as I write. It appears that the music has temporarily stopped due to the funny stance of one Mr. Mike Igini. They say he is the Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC in the state.

The man is just running around causing unnecessary confusion all over the place. Walking around like an emperor and making pronouncements his pay grade cannot support. We hear that he has caused a letter to be written to headquarters that APC will not have a candidate in the upcoming elections in the state. Mbok, this letter or should I say his alleged stance has thrown the whole state into a quandary.

Me, I do not understand the issues or what must have informed his alleged position, but listening to him ramble the other day in an interview made me begin to doubt his objectivity or even integrity. The interview was just so muddled up that one could see that he was under tremendous pressure to defend his stance which remains antagonistic to above board engagement.

I learnt he almost scattered elections in other states. He has carried his wahala to Uyo and shaken the place with mundane and pedophilic outbursts that are making him look like a circus clown.

It’s looking like this particular Mr. Igini did not complete his training at INEC training school because if he did, they would have told him that INEC has no powers to disqualify or reject candidates. You see, when they send you on some errands, you have to do it with some sense. This one is just muddling up the whole thing and making not only him but the highly revered INEC look like dummies.

What exactly was he even doing at the venue of another faction’s congress as an INEC official as we saw in some released images? Even the Police Commissioner was also there. Shebi that one, na me carry myself go visit am for Uyo, dey invite am to come see play. I thank God he didn’t come.

Let me also ask: Why is Igini interested in TV and radio appearances, and why is he so keen on selling his position? Shebi he has sent in his report; let the report do the talking na. Let us see if the report can withstand the test of rigorous fact-checking. Why all these appearances? This Igini is a different type o.

My brother and his brother, the police commissioner, seem to be just working for themselves. In this era, we are trying very hard to rebuild the fabric of the nation and these people are still there playing native politics because they have been given the platform.

INEC must stand on the cusp of history. Ignore its Chief Petty Officer- Mr. Igini and do the right thing. Nigerians are really tired of all these games played by officials like this who are still stuck in prehistoric and mundane times where politics of ‘prebendalism’ ruled. Can someone send me his numbers? Let me call him and tell him one or two things. Nsuto mkpo.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq: The Real Loud Whisper

If you have ever encountered this gentleman, you will understand why I have called this piece, ‘Loud whispers’. How can a whisper be loud you will ask? It can be loud o. This Kwara gentleman is whispering very loud o.

Look at these figures – when he took over in 2019, the maternal mortality rate was 1,404.4 per 100,000 deaths. It was the second-highest in the country after Borno. By 2020, it had dropped massively to 20.7 per 100,000 live births, the second-lowest in the country after Ekiti.

Capital expenditure on health over the last three years of his administration has recorded at 81.3%, 83.4% and 75.3% respectively. Results have been immediate. From just one nurse he inherited in the Primary Health Care Development Agency, he now has 44 with attendance rising by over 500%. Kwara now has at least 27 facilities fixed across the state.

Let me stop here before they say I was sent. But how can one in his right mind ignore such strides? Is it in infrastructure – roads and the employment of more teachers, remodelling the schools and favourably comparing with Ekiti in that space which is the national leader?

I have decided to celebrate him today after the celebration of his third anniversary in power and to also congratulate him for winning the nomination to carry his state party flag in the upcoming elections.

What today’s politicians have taught some of us, is the need to look beyond the prisms of limiting party politics and identify worthwhile leaders and support. No matter which party the people-centric leader belongs to, as long as he remains people-centred and is also carrying out people-focused policies, we will celebrate.

Well-done sir, we remain impressed.

Ifeanyi Okowa Hits Pay Dirt

Some of you will now not know the meaning of this phrase o – hit pay dirt. It is used for this kind of thing that has just befallen Atiku.

His last chance at the presidency, he now goes for the weakest link. Last Thursday, he chose Delta State Governor as his running mate.

Whatever drove this choice I don’t know as I sit down here in Shomolu to write. But from my position which is very far from a vantage one, this choice further weakens an already limp campaign.

Bogged down with credibility issues, nationality issues and baggage garnered over the years by the principal contender, one would have expected a running mate that will inject energy and vibrancy. This one wey dem go bring Okowa me I don’t understand o.

I would have wanted a Wike for example if for nothing, to bring his ‘gra gra’ into the equation. Trying to unseat an incumbent government parading a candidate like Jagaban is not a job for people like Okowa who cannot speak loud enough for us to hear from where we are standing.

Anyway, what is our own? Shebi our job is to go on election day, dust our cards and vote who or what we think will be the best for our country. Okowa? I just dey laugh where I siddon.

Yahaya Bello’s Supersonic Move

As they were counting delegates, it got to his turn. He got 47 votes and people started clapping for him. He stood up to acknowledge the cheers and got a rousing applause. I was weak, so I started to ask myself, am I missing something? The man is almost carrying last and they are clapping and he too is jumping up.

Before that fateful night, he had stormed out of a meeting where decisions inimical to his ambitions were made. He seemed to really believe that he had the presidency within his ambit especially when he proclaimed that he would not step down for anybody except it was the president that asked him to step down.

My people, I really don’t like this man, I don’t think he has anything to offer his local government, let alone the nation but his doggedness, his courage and his perseverance are making me like him o.

He recently said that his next attempt at the presidency will be supersonic and that he was only testing the waters. How he will make a dent without the gubernatorial platform he now parades beats me but then again, I like his gra gra. Leaders who hunger like this just may have something to offer. Mbok, don’t attack me o- I am not saying that this particular one has anything to offer especially when you look at his performance in his Kogi.

All I am just saying is that I like the hunger, that is all. That is not to say that I will vote for him even if they put my head under a guillotine. It’s just the gra gra I am commending. Make we leave am for there abeg. I don tire.

Magnus Onyibe’s Nostradamic Move

This Mr. Magnus Onyibe is a wizard o. If not for the fact that I know him reach house with his very beautiful wife who was my Oga at Habib Bank, I would have called him a sorcerer. Did you know that the man in his new book, ‘Becoming Nigeria’s President’ predicted a Tinubu and an Atiku emergence in the two parties?

It is all the more remarkable if you contend with the fact that he had written this down almost two years ago.

If you get the book and flip to pages 331 and 332 you will see where he predicted the contest between Atiku and Tinubu. He even devoted the whole chapter six analysing Tinubu’s chances at becoming President and was emphatic about his chances.

Seriously, Onyibe has been around for a long time and if you have the kind of front row seat he has and you now add that with a certain depth and brilliant intelligence, you will know these things before they occur. Onyibe is super brilliant and passionate about Nigeria. I read him and speak to him regularly and most of the sentiments you see on these pages or that I mouth about, Onyibe get stuck inside.

As I was writing this column, I called him to discuss the Okowa factor in the running mate issue and the man just killed me. The analysis was mad. His arguments are poignant and striking. His conclusion laced with rationality and empirical deductions landed with a strong sense.

This is why I do not joke with him when it comes to Nigerian politics. I think he is the very best among the crops of Nigerians who form the intellectual bulwark of our polity.

Now the rest of you before you ask me for a link to go and read the book, let me just say I will not answer. Person will go to Harvard to study, come back, make sacrifices by ignoring madam in the other room to write the book, come and spend money, print the book and now you people will now be asking for a link.

If you want to really understand what is going on politically in the country and be involved, Onyibe’s ‘Becoming the Nigerian President’ is the book to read. I am unashamedly endorsing the book because it is a must-read. My number is up there, call and I will tell you how to get it or better still call Onyibe and get a copy. The book is simply brilliant.

Orji Kalu: I Agree But…

You know Oga can talk about a lot of things that in Shomolu we call crap. But this time he seems to be on the right trajectory on this matter of Muslim-Muslim running mate. My brother’s religion in politics, especially in a country like this, is destructive and divisive.

All these religious bodies like CAN and Muric – I have put CAN inside now before these Muric people will come and abuse me now o – should concentrate on advocacy on specific issues relating to their faith and human social relations like abortion etc and leave partisan politics.

Mixing religion and politics is such a terrible combination with the kind of deep lines of animosity that we have. All the statements by these two bodies especially are not helping matters.

I personally do not care if Tinubu comes out with a Sheik as his running mate as long as the person has the capacity to deliver on whatever is their manifesto. The issue should never be religion but capacity and value.

But what do we expect from such a backward country other than for us to be tearing our clothes over the religion of a running mate who will come and be a sitting duck with no real portfolio but trader moni type things?

So, you see why I agree with Senator Orji but remain bemused as to how he spoiled it with his conclusion that Tinubu’s wife is a Pastor and as such it is ok. You see the mentality? Which kind of talk is this one again? I just tire.

Tinubu, mbok just go ahead and choose the very best you can get even if he is a Babalawo or a seer just as long as he can bring value to the table. Simple.

Brother Femi Adesina, Focus

When your back is on the wall and you seem to be beaten up by all and sundry, you will look for the weakest link and grab his balls. That is what Uncle just did with Bishop Oyedepo.

The ‘regime’ he represents according to independent estimations has superintended one of the most corrupt processes in the history of Africa. Mbok, let me add colour to make this story sweet abeg.

So, one man is alleged to have stolen all of N80 billion? In a ‘regime’ that is screaming incorruptible, who cares if it is auditor-general or accountant-general. Splitting hairs on a matter like this is annoying and condescending. We know who ‘stole’ and we do not blame Bishop Oyedepo for the mistake. The gravity of the theft is enough to confuse person.

So, it is now your own job to correct the typo instead of telling us how you will help speed up the trial so that we get closure before una handover next year. It is to come and be talking to us like you are feeding us that is remaining.

Laying emphasis on the words ‘alleged’ is insulting to us. It is very insulting Femiii! It is annoying and insulting.

The moment one building or even a fence is tied to this civil servant, his trial should be enhanced immediately. We should not be wasting time correcting Bishop Oyedepo.

Brother Femi, is that the problem? Chief Spokesman, is that the issue? Mbok, come and use your broom to dey sweep the whole place, make una dey go so that we can clear our eyes abeg.

Peter Obi: Egypt on His Mind

This one has not said what he has gone to look for in Egypt. It is looking like he has begun to believe in the hype all around him. While the battle for Ekiti is raging and all major combatants are on ground he says he is going to Egypt to study in three days, their power, education and agriculture for what purposes if I may ask.

The election is still far and because he is seeing things on Twitter, daddy has already ‘sworn himself in’ and has commenced his first state visit to Egypt to go and study when he is supposed to be in Ekiti engaging and trying his muscles.

If I talk now, his people will start abusing me on social media but the inexperience of it all rankles. I was on radio penultimate Saturday with my brother Patrick Doyle and he asked me what I thought of the movement that was brewing around Mr. Obi.

I said my mind. I said it was fluff. It will not last and it will peter away. Yes, I am repeating it here, come and beat me. You do not build a serious movement on anger or dislocation because once those problems are solved, that is it for your base.

You must be able to strategise and structure the angst into a credible push towards sustainability and now use that vehicle to move towards power. So going to Egypt for whatever reasons at this time does not show any seriousness. In fact, you can even go to Egypt but you must realise that sustaining non-solid angst for nine months, to the point of giving you enough fulcrum to engage structural power, is not beans.

So Mr. Obi, stop playing to the gallery and come down and let’s work. Some of our lives really depend on you. Leave Pharaoh’s daughters alone for now, when we win this battle, na Brazil I go carry you go. Those ones na world-class especially the ones on the beach in Rio. Let’s get serious my brother.

Banke Meshida Lawal: Goose Bumps Everywhere

That is what you get when you come in close contact with this amazon. I met her at the creative sub-group meeting of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce where we are both members.

As I walked in late, as usual, I noticed her and greeted her. She introduced herself and behold she was the Banke Meshida the one that is seemingly credited with creating the whole multi-billion Naira makeup industry. I was in the presence of royalty.So, I immediately invited her to come for my session on body image issues that our women are facing. Today, we are hearing of all sorts of cosmetic surgery being carried out by our females. They are either lifting breasts and butts or altering their faces sometimes with disastrous consequences.

The tummy is usually the main culprit. They all want to reduce or flatten it out right hence the attraction to surgical procedures. Deaths are being reported but this doesn’t seem to tone down the desire for these procedures.

So, she came in for the session. It was on Zoom and with over 40 people, she engaged wonderfully well on the issue. She spoke so glowingly betraying a deep concern for the mental state of some of these women. It was truly an enlightening encounter. Well done my sister. Thank you so, so much.

