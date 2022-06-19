Lawan Congratulates Ekiti Governor-elect



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory in the Ekiti State governorship election, which was held on Saturday.

Lawan, according to a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, on Sunday in Abuja, congratulated the APC, both at the state and national levels and the people of Ekiti on the peaceful and successful conduct of the poll, and also for making the right choice.

The Senate President said the outcome of the election further demonstrates the trust and confidence of Nigerians across the country in the APC.

He said the smooth conduct of the election is an indication of what to expect in next year’s general election as democracy continues to grow firm roots in Nigeria under the APC federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate President commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for delivering a poll that has been widely adjudged as free, fair, transparent and hitch-free.

Lawan wished the governor-elect, God’s guidance as he prepares for his onerous task ahead.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

