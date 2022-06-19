Lagos Gains Ascendancy in Sitting-Volleyball

Hosts state, Lagos, has gained ascendancy in an encounter with the Legacy Volleyball Club, winning 2-0 (25-11),(25-15) in a round robin game before Bayelsa team overpowered Kaduna 2-1(26-24),(15-25),(15-9) in the ongoing Super-Four Sitting-Volleyball Championship in Lagos.
Team Kaduna returned to winning ways in their second game as Legacy team fell 2-0 (25-16),(26-5).
The event is taking place at the National Stadium Indoor Sports Hall, Surulere, Lagos State.
Speaking after the first round-robin session, Chairman, Legacy Volleyball Club and Board member, Lagos State Volleyball Association, Kayode Ladele, expressed satisfaction with the level of the turn-out, saying “it is very, very encouraging”.
He said their projection of the next edition will almost accommodate all the state in Nigeria because the quest to develop sitting-volleyball within the physically challenged people.
“Encouraging tournaments like this would make them keep practicing and having more hands in the game, it will also improve sitting-volleyball in general” Ladele, enthused.
