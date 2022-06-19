Katsina PDP, APC Bicker over Qualification, Experience of Guber Candidates

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has said that its governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, is more experienced and qualified to govern the state than the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Dikko Radda.

The state PDP Chairman, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, who disclosed this to journalists at the party’s headquarters Sunday, said Lado has vast political experience to defeat the candidate of the ruling party in the state.

He said: “You can’t even compare them. Senator Yakubu Lado is more experienced than Umar Dikko Radda of the APC. Yakubu Lado is a former senator, House of Representatives member and he was a council chairman even though Radda was a council chairman too.

“But in terms of experience, Yakubu Lado has more experience than Dikko Radda. So, by the grace of God, we are going to win the 2023 election and we have the support of the people to win the election.”

When contacted, the state APC Deputy Chairman, Bala Abu Musawa, challenged Majigiri to mention a single project executed by Lado when he was in the Senate and House of Representatives as a lawmaker.

He alleged that non-payment of workers’ salaries, dilapidated structures and misappropriation of public funds were the only legacies left by Lado in Kankara Local Government when he was the council’s chairman.

According to him, “You know Lado defeated him (Majigiri) during their primary. So, he thinks he is qualified to win the election but he cannot because he lacks educational qualification and political experience to govern Katsina.

“I agree that he (Lado) was in the Senate, House of Representatives and he was chairman of Kankara Local Government but what does he bring to the people of Katsina State?

“Nothing. He didn’t sponsor even a single bill or move a motion while in the Senate and House of Representatives. Lado couldn’t pay salaries of workers as chairman of Kankara Local Government.”

He added that: “But our governorship candidate, Umar Dikko Radda, has both the educational qualification and experience to be elected as governor of the state. He empowered thousands of youths and women in the state.”

