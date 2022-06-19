Inspiring Mileage of Aisha Babangida’s Better Life

HIGH LIFE

Making the world a better place is something that beauty pageant contestants always sing about. They are not alone, of course, as even politicians have realised that it is a goal that is noble but unreachable. But thanks to people like Aisha Babangida, the world as we have it now has a chance to be better. And it is not the self-repairing earth that is her focus, but the people living on it.

Every year, it seems like Aisha is a permanent figure on national and international news bulletins. Her reputation is not without reasons since she has proved over time that she genuinely cares for every humanitarian project she has ever thrown herself into. Nevertheless, even though these projects number in the hundreds, there is one that has a special place in her heart—the Better Life Program for the African Rural Woman (BLPARW).

Although Aisha inherited this project from her late mother, Maryam Babangida, BLPARW has blossomed under her care. What once was a project to demonstrate the value of women has gradually evolved into a life-saving venture across Africa that is positively transforming the welfare of women and children. In this venture, the daughter of the former Military President Ibrahim Babangida has done more than some governments would do for their people, winning the hearts of people everywhere.

Although education, health, and industry are some of the main focuses of BLPARW, Aisha has found a way to integrate these key pillars into all her other non-profit initiatives. By doing so, she has become a champion of women and children by deciding to do something about the world that appears to be broken at its base.

If only for its contribution to the lives of African women, Aisha and BLPARW deserve to be praised. If only for its contribution to the health and education of African children, Aisha and her BLPARW deserved to be applauded from Minna to the Cape of Good Hope.

