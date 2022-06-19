I won’t Disappoint You, Oyebanji Assures Ekiti Citizens



* Fayemi greets governor-elect



Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Ekiti State governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has promised never to disappoint or betray the confidence reposed in him by people of the state, describing his victory as a watershed in the history of the state.

Oyebanji said his victory during Saturday’s governorship election would translate to prosperity and growth of the state by building and improving on the legacies of the previous administrations.

The APC governorship candidate polled 187,057 votes to defeat Chief Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came a distant second with 82,209 votes, while Mr. Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 67,457 votes to emerge third.

Oyebanji, who made the promise in his acceptance speech in his country home of Ikogosi-Ekiti Sunday, lauded the voters for the overwhelming confidence reposed in him with their votes, assuring them that he would hit the ground running in unfolding his agenda for the growth and turnaround of the state.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for delivering free, fair and credible poll which he said has demonstrated the decision of the majority of people in the state.

While commending his other competitors in the race for adding credibility to the contest with their noble and enviable efforts, he revealed that before the inauguration on October 16, he would be meeting them to source for ideas towards the development of the state.

“I thank all other aspirants and their respective political parties for the dignified way they carried out their campaigns, and for contributing to the credibility of the process.

“I will be seeking audience with you all in the coming days, to benefit from your wealth of ideas on how to develop our dear state – to complement our vision and blueprint for the accelerated development of Ekiti. You have all performed creditably and earned places of honour in the history of our state,” he said.

On those who lost their lives during the violence which characterised the electioneering, Oyebanji said: “I use this opportunity to once again convey my condolences to the families of our kinsmen who died in the pockets of pre-election violence. I join my voice with that of all well-meaning Ekiti kete to the call for full investigations into the incidences and ensure justice is done.”

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi has congratulated the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the victory as well as the Ekiti electorate, whom he said made an informed decision.

Fayemi, in a congratulatory message in Ado- Ekiti on Sunday, described Oyebanji’s victory as well deserved, adding that it was a befitting honour for a man who, in the last three decades, had committed his time, energy, talent and resources to the development of the state.

“Ekiti people have spoken loud and clear. The outcome of the election has shown that Ekiti people are honourable people, who always support and reward leaders who have served them diligently and faithfully.

“I have no doubt that the new governor- elect will serve Ekiti people even more diligently, and create opportunities for other young people. Hearty congratulations to our own BAO, the governor-elect, and a bigger congratulations to our party, APC. The biggest accolade goes to the good people of Ekiti State for their display of civility throughout the electioneering period,” he said.

