Highfro Singer, Labule, Gushes About His Music Style

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Highfro singer, Segun Adekunle, popularly known as Labule is a budding musician who has not only carved a niche for himself in the music industry but also chosen a distinct musical style that focuses on delivery and addressing life issues. This he describes as edutainment. He believes his music goes beyond entertainment.

“I am an entertainer but also an apostle of change and positivity. The only way I can do that is through my music,” he said. “It allows me to influence and convey messages to the fans out there. Music is a positive tool or instrument to address issues not only for entertainment.”

From ‘Smartie’ to ‘Gbegbese’, ‘Zero’ and most recently, ‘Wait’, Labule’s signature is obvious. ‘Wait’ is an embodiment of pure art embedded with a powerful message of virtue, perseverance, contentment and diligence.

“’Wait’ was inspired by the surge in ritual killings and you know the quick-money syndrome among the youths. It is a societal issue that we have failed to address,” he said.

Unleashed this April, ‘Wait’ has been enjoying massive air plays on radio stations and reviews from fans much to the amazement of the budding star. The video of the song was recently released.

