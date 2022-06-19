High Mortality Rate Informed NOWA’s Decision to Build N15bn Hospital, Gambo Clarifies

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President of the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA), Hajiya Nana Gambo has said the high infant and maternal mortality rate in the country informed the decision of the association to embark on the construction of a 200-bed capacity women and children’s green smart hospital project which cost is put at N15 billion.

The foundation laying stone for the hospital project located at the Galadimawa District in Abuja was conducted by the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

A fund raising for the project was also organised at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, which saw in attendance the military service chiefs, Chairman of Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote, Founder of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia, among others.

Speaking in Abuja, Gambo, the wife of the Chief of the Naval Staff, said the decision to embark on the project was informed by the grim statistics released by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on the state of health of women and children in Nigeria.

“The report reveals that approximately 40 million Nigerian women of child-bearing age suffer a high level of health issues during child birth.

“Although Nigeria represents 2.4 percent of world population, it contributes 10 percent to global deaths for pregnant mothers representing a maternal mortality rate 576 deaths per 100,000 live births which is the fourth highest rate in the world”, she said.

“The report equally reveals that about 262,000 babies die at birth in Nigeria annually. This is the second highest figure in the world.

“Currently, infant mortality stands at 69 deaths per 1000 live births and rises to 128 deaths per 1000 live births for children under the age of five. These statistics illustrate health conditions of women and children in Nigeria,” she said.

Mrs Gambo further noted that with 33,000 general hospitals, 59 teaching hospitals and federal medical centres in the country, health facilities remained inadequate hence the decision to embark on the women and children hospital.

“The project is estimated to cost N15 billion and it is projected to be commissioned into use by the second quarter of 2023,” she said, while commending the FCT Minister for allocating a 5.2 acres of land for the project.

The NAOWA president also appealed to well meaning Nigerians to contribute to the funding of the project.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

