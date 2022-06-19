Has Doris Ogunkoya Gone into Political Oblivion?

As a politician, Hon. Doris Uboh-Ogunkoya made a good representation for the Ika Federal Constituency of Delta State between 2007 and 2011. It is believed that she surpassed many of her predecessors in the area of good representation; hence, she is loved by many of her people. Surprisingly, her re-election bid was thwarted by the powers-that-be in 2011. Ever since her political career has witnessed a gradual decline.

Her attempt to stage a comeback in 2015 when she contested under the Accord Party was also unsuccessful. She couldn’t survive the alleged gang-up from those who hated her gut; so, her ambition met a brick wall, as she was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Victor Nwokolo. Sadly, her attempt to also seek redress at the court of law was fruitless. It was one of the most difficult periods in her career, as her account was also garnished by the court. This, many alleged, was tactical to prevent her from pursuing the case to a logical conclusion. Consequently, she was distraught and left in the cold.

While the foregoing may no longer be news, what many do not know is that the woman, who is also the boss of Dagasteel International Limited, might have bid farewell to politics. This rumour is fuelled by the fact that she has not participated in the game and has not been seen in her constituency since she lost the election seven years ago.

