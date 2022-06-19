Happy Moment for Bukky Latunji

It was another beautiful moment for Bukky Latunji when she marked her 53rd birthday on Thursday, June 9, 2022. On that day, family and friends welcomed her into an ambience of love with music and indulged her to a sumptuous meal at Shores Dining in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Latunji is one of the few women who can be described as beautiful because her good look does not betray her age.

So, it is not surprising that Latunji, a former banker and fashion enthusiast, gets compliments regularly for her unique style and appearance at every event. She is naturally inclined toward modern trends and relishes details that go with fashion. After putting in 29 years in the financial sector, style designing comes to her with unusual ease and she makes a whole lot of costumes.

Latunji, who is presently into mentorship, public speaking and lifestyle training, attributed the secret to her good looks to “discipline in choices of food and regular exercise.”

Speaking about her passion, she said: “My dream is to have my fashion and beauty brand in the not too distant future. I love everyday/comfortable attires like jeans and casual tops. High-quality cosmetics such as MAC, Lancôme and Estee Lauder are great quality brands I like to own.”

