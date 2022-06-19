Gbenga Adeyinka, Denrele Edun Unveiled as Hosts of Bodex Social Media Hangout



By Vanessa Obioha

Ace comedian Gbenga Adeyinka has been unveiled as host of Bodex Social Media Hangout. Organisers of the event, Volt Media, made the revelation during the announcement of the 2022 edition of the annual event designed to recognise and celebrate principal actors within the digital media space.Also, TV personality Denrele Edun will be the green-carpet host.



This year marks the third edition and will take place at Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos on July 31, 2022, with the theme, ‘Social Media X — Redefining the Narrative’.



The annual multi-city digital movement seeks to celebrate, amplify, aggregate and recognise the efforts and achievements of Nigerian social media users and practitioners through intellectual exchanges and networking.



Since the advent of the event in 2019, save for a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers annually bring together media stakeholders under one roof to discuss salient issues affecting the use of social media as a tool for creating stability in the environment, curbing the spread of fake news, which is currently a menace, and tapping into the boundless resources embedded in the use of social media as a means of generating income through content creation and enterprise enrichment.



Lead consultant of Volt Media Advisory and Convener of the Bodex Social Media Hangout, Florence Hungbo, disclosed that the third edition is a bag of varieties.

She added that the choice of Adeyinka and Edun was borne out of the duo’s dexterity and creative prowess over time.



“After deliberations with our team, we eventually settled for the duo because of their pedigree in show business and the entertainment industry. They both will bring that glitz and glamour to the event. They are a perfect fit for what we are trying to project,” she said.



She described Adeyinka as a unifier who “blends with both the young and old generations. Denrele is not a greenhorn when it comes to hosting the green carpet at events. They are both ready to bring their experience to play and ensure we have a smooth, dramatic and fun-filled event.”



Speakers for the edition according to Hungbo are drawn from different spheres of the media and the creative industry and are experts in their fields. They include the Managing Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, Bolaji Adebiyi, music guru Efe Omorogbe, actress and social media influencer Iyabo Ojo, and comedian Aproko Doctor among others.



Ministerial agencies like the National Drug Law Enforcement and Agency (NDLEA), and Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) among others will be in attendance to discuss the ‘Impacts Of Social Media On Law Enforcement’.

Some of the artistes billed to perform include HumbleSmith, Skales, Ara, and Wale Thompson among others.

