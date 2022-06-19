From Monaco to Dubai: The Heaven on Earth New UAE Home of Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola

HIGH LIFE

Say what you will about money, but admit that it is a very useful instrument for getting the world to move around you. This is, unfortunately, a fortune that is only known to a handful of the world’s population. Femi Otedola, the philanthropist who became even more renowned for his majority ownership of First Bank’s shares, is one of the wealthiest ones, and he does not get too conservative about spending his money.

Due to his humble disposition, people tend to forget that Otedola is wealthier than some nations in the world. As one of the most exceptional and visionary investors in Nigeria, Otedola almost always hits the mark when he decides to commit his funds to a venture. He did it with Forte Oil, and he is doing it with Geregu Power Plant and First Bank. All in all, he is a very smart man.

Not long ago, he got three very expensive vehicles for his daughters, Tolani, Ifeoluwa (DJ Cuppy), and Temi, and inspired Nigerians in the process. More recently, Otedola’s house in Dubai was shown to be a world wonder all on its own.

The Dubai home is nothing like what is obtainable in Nigeria. It is not only massive but also a deluxe representation of what wealth is, a means of quenching the flames of need and desire. And even though Otedola will not collapse from owning a smaller, less expensive house, the Dubai house is something that positively astounds. Much like his Monaco home which was revealed a few years ago as the best of the best.

Truly, it is clear that Otedola has taste. After all, who else dares to meet a basic need like a shelter with something as majestic as his Dubai or Monaco home?

