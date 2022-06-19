For Senator Lawan, It’s Cul-de-sac

HIGH LIFE

Really, the Nigerian political engine and its runners should be commended for being able to entertain Nigerians even better than Nollywood or Hollywood. It is only in this sector of Nigerian society that there is always a blend of intrigue and repetition. Nevertheless, there are times when even the most uninterested observer clings to news updates. With Senate President Ahmad Lawan in the fighting ring with people from his hometown who are refusing to give him any face, this is one such time.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary that was held some days ago had both fracturing and unifying effects on the members of the party. One person that unexpectedly stood out among these individuals was Senate President Lawan. A source that would have been considered reliable mentioned that Lawan was the APC candidate that President Muhammadu Buhari would have as his replacement. And while this declaration was later confirmed to be false, Lawan rose to national consideration and promptly fell away a few hours later.

However, it appears that Lawan is in more trouble than he thought. From the news going around currently, Lawan had a placeholder, Bashir Machina, for his senatorial position. However, Machina has now organised a group of similarly influenced individuals to shut down any prospect of Lawan’s continued senatorial career.

According to Machina, Lawan has represented his Yobe North Senatorial seat for more than two decades (23 years, to be precise). It is time for Lawan to retire, Lawan and his supporters have declared. To show how serious they are, they have even visited the Emir of Bade, Abubakar Suleiman II. If things go according to their plan, the Emir will approve Machina’s ambition to replace Lawan, and Lawan will lose his political relevance forever. Or so political analysts say.

All in all, this is not the best of times for Lawan.

