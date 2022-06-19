For Fatima Shehu, It’s Advanced Greetings

Fatima Shehu is one of those powerful people who arrest you with their brilliance. I met her twice in Lekki recently and the second time, I sat with her in front of a swimming pool and discussed Nigeria. She was a massive bomb and her understanding of the Nigerian political space is almost unflinching. Kai.

We talked for hours and she explained the current situation with our polity to me. She is a strong supporter of the PRP but a passionate Nigerian. She explained the positioning of the party, its antecedents and why she thinks they have a good chance with its presidential candidate.

Her father was a Senator in the Second Republic. No wonder politics seems to be flowing from every pore of her smooth skin.

Extremely beautiful with an engaging mien and strong charisma, her laughter was expansive and there was this joyous mood around her. I asked, “why not throw in your hat inside the ring since you seem to better understand power and you also have this huge and deep network?”

She smiled and said, “calm down Edgar.”

I have just heard that she will be clocking 50 in a few days and you guys know how I jump, so I have decided to quickly say happy birthday in advance and wish her a very long life.

