Ex-NFA Scribe, Toro, Kidnapped



A former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro, and a former Assistant Coach of Super Eagles, Garba Yila, have been kidnapped. The duo were kidnapped on their way from Abuja to Bauchi after attending the wedding ceremony of the son of former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Aminu Maigari.

One of the sons of Toro, Nasiru Sani Toro, confirmed the news of the kidnapped of the former scribe, along with two others between 7 and 8pm Saturday evening. According to Nasiru, Toro’s phone number has remained switched off.He also revealed that the kidnappers have not reached the family members for any ransom as at the time of filling this report.

The Bauchi State Police Command has not issued any statement on the issue, as phone calls to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, were not answered.

