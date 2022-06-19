Cross River Top Politician, Bassey Otu’s Rising Profile

At a time like this when the country is on the precipice, many are of the view that the searchlight should be beamed on individuals who can give the nation positive vibes. Therefore, ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Cross Rivers, one politician who has consistently been talked about by many is the former lawmaker, Prince Bassey Otu.

Otu has proven beyond measures that he possesses the ability to inspire confidence in the people. He has thrown his hat into the ring for the number one job of the state because he is prepared to create an enabling environment that can trigger the desired change in the state. Though his foray into politics has seen him moving from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to APC, his fans maintain that his ideology remains intact: to provide good governance for the generality of the state.

Since he emerged as the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), his profile has risen astronomically.

Famously known as Sweet Prince, he has suffered undeserved humiliation in the nation’s political space. But like a true fighter, he has always emerged as a hero. Perhaps, this explains why he has, once again, become a reference point and a colossus in the game today. At the moment, his home has become a Mecca of sorts visited daily by his admirers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

