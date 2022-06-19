Can Okowa Lead Atiku to the Promised Land?

After his failed second attempt as a presidential candidate and fourth attempt as an aspirant, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has finally nominated an ideal choice of running mate in the person of Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to guarantee his victory in the 2023 presidential race. Ejiofor Alike examines what Okowa is bringing to the joint ticket

A former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did not disappoint political analysts when he announced Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate. Atiku announced Okowa’s nomination on Thursday at an unveiling event of his running mate held in Abuja. Atiku said making a choice between the three recommended names had been a difficult decision.

He noted that some of the qualities he looked out for include someone who understands the enormity of the challenges facing the country and one who has demonstrated, from experience, that he can proffer some solutions.

The National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, had said a 17-member committee was set up by the party to pick a running mate for Atiku. He said the committee had submitted three names – Okowa; Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike and Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to Atiku.

Ayu, however, said the final decision on the party’s vice-presidential candidate was for Atiku to make. Before Thursday’s announcement, there was tension in the party when Wike was speculated to have been selected as the vice presidential candidate to Atiku. However, there was relief when the PDP on Wednesday dismissed reports that its Selection Committee had settled for the Rivers State governor.

Those who are familiar with Wike’s antecedence said he is not the best man for the job. Wike is said to have been running amok since he won his re-election bid as governor. Though he claimed to have stood behind the PDP, when Atiku and others defected to the APC before the 2015 general election, he has only brought division and crisis to the party.

The Rivers State governor, who has spared no one in his media spats with top politicians in the country, has established a reputation as a divisive figure who has no restraint in his verbal attacks, which many have described as unbecoming of a presidential or vice presidential candidate.

Wike was believed to be behind the Cross River State PDP crisis that forced Governor Ben Ayade to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC). He had also launched verbal assaults on Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, whom he described as a ‘mere deputy governor’.

Many chieftains of the opposition party believe that the fear of Wike’s tongues is the beginning of political wisdom. He was also believed to be behind the travails of a former National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus. No wonder Secondus has since congratulated Atiku for making a choice in picking Okowa as his running mate.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr. Ike Abonyi, the former PDP chairman said with the duo of Atiku and Okowa, the PDP would be victorious at the polls.

“Prince Secondus said that Atiku’s choice of governor Okowa as his running mate shows his knack for picking a good head to be around him for the gargantuan task ahead. The former national chairman said that with the picking of a running mate, the candidacy is complete and PDP is now set for the inevitable journey back to Aso Rock come 2023,” the statement explained. Indeed, it was not surprising that Wike was rejected as Atiku’s running mate. Unlike Wike, the Delta State governor is one of the few PDP chieftains with high level of integrity, maturity and with no political baggage. He is also level-headed with no divisive tendency. Okowa’s excellent performance as Delta State governor is also a reference point that will come in handy when the time comes for the PDP to market the Atiku-Okowa ticket to the Nigerian voters. As a former senator, he has both legislative and executive experience.

Okowa’s oil-rich Delta State with its enormous resources will also help during the campaign.

Shortly after Atiku unveiled Okowa as his running mate, the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee stated that it found the Delta State governor fully qualified to be the running mate to Atiku.

The Chairman of the Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, who stated this while briefing journalists, said that the job of the committee was to screen the nominees for running mate to ensure that the party did not run into any problem.

“Okowa has served in many capacities in the public service of Delta State as well as local government council of that state. He also served as commissioner at one time in that state and in fact, he served as the senator representing one of the senatorial districts of the state,” Ikimi reportedly explained.

Atiku while speaking on his choice said his vice presidential candidate must fulfill the qualities to be president and one that could complement him as a president. He added that he should symbolise the quality to unite Nigeria, and should not be afraid to speak and give advice on governance in the country. He also added that his running mate must understand what he described as the depth of rots in the Nigerian system.

“In other words, the person must have the qualities to be president. The person must have an appreciation of the deep rot which our country has been put into by the rudderless APC government; understands the great suffering that most of our people are going through and the urgency of relieving them of that suffering; understands the critical importance of economic growth and development to provide our young people with jobs, hope, and a pathway to wealth.

“My running mate must understand that without security, development will be very difficult because local and foreign investors, who have been scared away already, would not return to invest in our economy. Thus, my running mate will be a person who will stand by me as I confront the frightening level of insecurity in our land,” Atiku explained.

“In addition, my running mate has to be someone who is not afraid to speak his mind and give honest advice, and be by my side as I work very hard to reverse the destructive impact of the past seven years of the APC government,” Atiku added.

The former vice president described Okowa as a fighter.

“You know him to be a fighter; you know him to care about winning; you know him to care about good governance; and you know him to care about our people,” Atiku said.

There is no doubt that Atiku has made a right choice that has the capacity to guarantee his victory in this final journey to the presidency.

