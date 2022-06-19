APC Wins Emure LGA

The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has won the electon in Ekiti South-west Local Government, polling 7,728 votes.According to the result announced by iNEC, Oyebanjo defeated his closest rival, Segun Adebayo Oni of the Social Democratic Party, who scored 3,445 votes.Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 2,610 votes to emerge third.
