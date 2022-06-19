APC Wins Ekiti South-west



The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has won the electon in Ekiti South-west Local Government, polling 9,679 votes.According to the result announced by iNEC, Oyebanjo defeated his closest rival, Segun Adebayo Oni of the Social Democratic Party, who scored 4,577 votes.Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 4,474 votes to emerge third

