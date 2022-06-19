Ayo Ajala Comes on Board

HIGH LIFE

Great changes are coming. True to the many projections and prophecies of 2020 and 2021, this is the season of transformation, some big and others little. Nigeria’s pioneer pay-TV service provider, MultiChoice, has already gotten onto the wheels of change as it recently appointed Ayo Ajala to be its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

MultiChoice has always hinted to its Nigerian subscribers that it would go to the ends of the earth to offer nothing but the best. While the company is trying its best in doing this with regard to its core services, the recent appointment of Ajala to the position of COO is just as welcoming as any new subscription bonanza.

For those who don’t know, Ajala is one of the most capable MultiChoice personnel. He is also one of the longest-serving in the Nigerian branch of the company, starting in 2004 as a valuable member of the Human Resources department. Nevertheless, it took only eight years for Ajala to prove his worth and climb to the position of HR Head, ensuring that the company made great strides over the years.

But Ajala did not stop at this position. Four years after he was promoted to HR head, he became the Regional HRBP for West and Central Africa. Then in 2018, he was once again promoted to HR Director for MultiChoice Nigeria. A year later, Ajala rose once again to become the Group Executive Head of HR, MultiChoice Africa Holdings (MAH). It was from this position that he leaped to take the COO position for himself, a role that he will doubtless excel at.

Ajala is an experienced human resource person, good at reading and relating to people, and even better at leading them. There is no doubt that his era would usher in great things for MultiChoice’s subscribers and the TV industry at large.

