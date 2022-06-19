Agent Fears Napoli’s Valuation of Osimhen May Halt His Transfer

Kunle Adewale

I talian intermediary, Alessandro Moggi, has expressed fears that Napoli’s valuation of Victor Osimhen could complicate his move from the club in the summer transfer window.

The Nigerian international has been linked with possible moves to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in recent days but he would not be leaving Napoli on the cheap if a deal should happen.

Napoli chief, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has set a price tag of 100 million euros (approximately N43.6 billion) for the 23-year-old, who has three years left on his contract with the Partenopeans.

Speaking to Radio Marte via trivenetogoal.it, Moggi explained : “Is 100 million for Osimhen a fair amount? It seems to me a super important figure, I don’t know if Napoli will be able to find such an important figure on the market for Osimhen.

“He is among the most promising on the market, but 100 million in my opinion is an extremely high price. It depends on what Napoli wants to do,” stressed the top Italian football agent.

In 2020, Osimhen landed at Napoli for a club record fee of 72 million euros, if performance-related add-ons are not included.

Given his 37 goal involvements (28 goals, 9 assists) in 62 matches for Napoli, it is easy to see why several top teams are linked with a move for the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner.

English Premier League side, Arsenal, are believed to be willing to shell out the princely some to land Osimhen.

The Gunners are looking to improve on their performance of last season when they finished outside the top four, and they could splash the cash this summer, as they are also in talks with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus.

If the deal goes through, Osimhen would become the most expensive Arsenal player ever, beating the €84million they paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

