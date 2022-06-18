Youth Group Flays Lawmaker’s Motion Seeking Emefiele’s Sack

By Udora Orizu

The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) has faulted the move by a member of the House of Representatives, to get his colleagues to resolve that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele, should be sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker, Hon. Serguis Ogun had sponsored a motion calling for removal and prosecution of Emefiele for allegedly Violating the Provisions of the Central Bank Act, 2007, and it was listed in the order paper, Thursday. The motion was however not taken due to the absence of the sponsor at the plenary. The group, in a statement by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, claimed that the motion was politically-motivated. The statement reads, “We have in the past called the attention of Nigerians to orchestrated plans by some groups and individuals to continue to discredit Emefiele and President Buhari. The idea behind this game plan is to attack the various economic reforms that are being implemented by this administration, through the Emefiele-led CBN. “Those behind these attacks are those who do not mean well for the country and can go any length to draw Nigeria back to the bad old days just to have their ways. Unfortunately, these greedy people have found support among federal lawmakers who are supposed to be busy making laws that will be beneficial to the country and its citizens. We urge them to quickly retrace their steps or we will be left with no other option than to expose them for who they are.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

