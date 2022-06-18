Why We’re Resolute to Return Oyetola for Second Term, Ogiyan, Alawo, Others Reveal

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Following the gale of endorsements and solidarity coming from different quarters for Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin; Alawo of Awo, Oba Abdul-Rasaq Ajibade Ajiboye; and Aragberi of Iragberi, Oba Agbooade Makanju, said the royal fathers were resolute to return the governor for second term as best way to reciprocate his good gesture in turning around the fortune of the state.

The traditional rulers admitted that the style of governance of Governor Oyetola has further endeared him to the masses, particularly the monarchs who have benefitted tremendously since the inception of his administration.

This is even as the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Mexico, Mr. Adejare Bello, reaffirmed the readiness of the people of the state to re-elect the governor saying, “It won’t be business as usual particularly in Ede Federal Constituency.”

The Governor’s Campaign Council on Thursday moved the campaign trail to Egbedore and Ejigbo local government areas in Ede Federal Constituency of the state.

Speaking in his palace, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyesosin, reaffirmed his support for the re-election of the governor.

Oba Oyesosin who described Governor Oyetola as a man of noble ideas and developmental initiatives said he (Oyetola) has convinced him and many to earn their support for second term.

He acknowledged the numerous government’s interventions and supports to the people of Ejigbo have benefitted from his government saying, “We have seen all you have been doing, particularly for Ejigbo.”

“In spite of the paucity of funds, your administration didn’t relent in championing the dividends of democracy for the people. I know you have done creditably well, but on behalf of my fellow traditional rulers, we plead with you not to relent in your efforts.

“You have done excellently well for us but like Oliver Twist, we want more. We want more road infrastructure. We want most of our intra and inter-towns roads fixed. We are confident that after your re-election, you will help us to fix those roads. Many do not know the efficacy of prayers, but you have demonstrated to us that you know what prayer is all about and God has been with you all along,” Ogiyan added.

Also speaking, the Alawo of Awo, Oba Abdul-Rasaq Ajibade Ajiboye, expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Oyetola to take the state to enviable heights.

Oba Ajiboye assured that the people of his domain who have benefitted largely from some of the developmental initiatives of the government would reciprocate the kind gesture with their votes in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Addressing journalists at the campaign ground in Awo, the former Speaker, Osun House of Assembly and Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Mexico, Barrister Adejare Bello, said the governor has done so well for the people of the state, particularly Ede Federal Constituency, hence their resolve to return him for second term.

Bello who named some of the modest achievements of the government in Ede Federal Constituency, said it was Oyetola-led administration that God used to bring succour to the people of the constituency through the fixing of some of the road network, particularly the reconstruction of Ede-Ejigbo Road that had been in deplorable condition for several decades.

The Director of the reelection campaign of Governor Oyetola in Ede Federal Constituency said the people of the constituency were prepared for the election.

“This time around, it won’t be business as usual. We are more determined, resolute and prepared to deliver our Constituency for APC in the forthcoming governorship election. By the grace of God, we will win all the four local government areas in this constituency for the ruling party.

“As you all know, the administration of Governor Oyetola has done so much for us and he deserves to be re-elected. I can recollect vividly that what seems impossible was made possible during his tenure. The Ede-Ejigbo Road that has been in bad shape for several years was fixed at record time by the Oyetola-led government. This is a rare feat and a thing of joy for us and we will forever be grateful to God and Mr. Governor for this.

“The reason for this is simple. Three Speakers of the State House of Assembly emerged from this constituency, two others and I, but none of us was able to fix the road. We spent twenty years all together as Speakers but we couldn’t get the road fixed. But today, God has used Oyetola to fix the road.

“It is in view of this and many other dividends of democracy that our people have benefitted from that we are proclaiming our collective support to ensure that the governor is returned for second term. We should not miss the opportunity. Oyetola is our choice because we are convinced that he has done so well across sectors. What he has done in three years is a testament that if he is given a second term, he will do much better. We are very prepared, resolute and ready to win Ede Federal Constituency. It is not about boasting. We have the resources. This is where PDP candidate comes from, but this time around, it won’t be business as usual. We will win all the four local government areas in the federal constituency,” he said.

Speaking at the venues of the campaign, Oyetola urged members of the party to begin door-to-door campaigns and mobilise the electorate to vote massively for APC.

He said his administration will not relent in its efforts to continue to champion the people’s welfare and ensure equitable distribution of resources for the betterment of the people and progress of the state.

In their separate remarks, the state APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun and Director General, Oyetola Campaign Council, Senator Ajibola Basiru, implored party faithful to continue to work collectively for the success of the party.

The duo who educated the party loyalists, supporters and electorate on the voting dynamics, charged them to spread the gospel of the good works of the administration across their domains.

