US-based Entrepreneur, Naomi Alabi, Gives Clean Water to Poor Communities

In Nigeria, one out of five deaths in children under age five is due to complications from unclean water, including diseases like cholera.

Unsafe water can also lead to infectious diseases and the transmission of parasites. This led to the recent inauguration and donation of boreholes to the Jakande Illasan community in Lagos State by The Love Water Project, a humanitarian organisation that provides clean water solutions to families and communities in need.

According to Naomi Alabi the project founder, “this borehole will provide not just any water but will give the community, especially women access to clean, clear and safe water. This will create lasting community health and sustain the growth and development of the residents.”

Alabi further said under the “Clean water is a Human Right Campaign”, more disadvantaged communities across 36 states of Nigeria will be identified and provided with access to clean water.

Alabi has first-hand experience with the scarcity of clean water while growing up in Kano and attending boarding school in Kaduna, stating that every community has the right to access clean water.

Every year, millions of people, especially children die from diseases caused by an inadequate supply of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. Other than pneumonia, diarrhea is the main cause of death in children under age five.

