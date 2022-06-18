SheCan to Impact More Women

The founder of SheCan Nigeria, Ezinne Ezeani, has called for the inclusion of women and young girls in every facet of life irrespective of their background, gender, religion and their limitations, to enable them give their best to the society, saying that careers know no gender.

Ezeani made the call during a press conference on June 24 at the Harbor Point, Victoria Island with the hashtag ‘sheCan DoMore 4.0 as a Whole Woman’.

“We are not a gender-based organisation, but we believe in equity and fairness. If a man is the best, give it to him and if a woman is the best, give it to her. We are changing the narrative by actively engaging participants at this year’s conference in the power of not just doing more, but doing the right more. We are known for excellence as an organisation and we are going overboard this year to create impact in our little way to make the world a better place,” she said.

The conference has always been known for excellence and this year’s according to her, would not be different, even as she appreciated partners, who have stood by them all these years, “Because of them, we have been able to do even more this year, especially NNPC SNEPCO, Vento and Wema Bank. This year, Middlechase and Tecno are coming on board and it is clear that this edition would be very big. We are imploring everyone to come expectant because we have gone overboard this year. People have continued to testify to how this conference has changed their lives over the years and I know many more would be impacted this year.”

Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations at WEMA Bank, Mrs. Funlayo Falola, at the press conference added that, the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the country can become better if there is a structure in place that will allow more women to do much more, adding that if women are allowed to do more and bring a lot back home to ease the pressure on the man’s side, it will also help the economy. “The conference is not just bigger as her financial institution has launched women prepositions called SARA for women who want to do more.”

She encouraged participants to be ready to see how much more of greatness they can become, how much more of beauty, how much more awesomeness, how much more women can do financially, emotionally, socially and politically.

Speakers to look out for at the conference are industry leaders such as Ibukun Awosika, Catalyst Lanre Olusola, Rev Funke Felix Adejumo, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Oyeyimika Adeboye (MD Cadbury), Belinda Ikazoboh, Junadia Danso-Edim, Olusegun Adeniyi, Ezinne Ezeani just to mention a few. On whether it was only women that would be allowed to register and attend the conference, she said that everyone including women, youths, men, who understand there is a need to do more regardless of gender can attend. “We are all human before we either defined as man or woman. An opportunity will not come at you asking questions whether you are a man or woman, it will come at you regardless of your gender.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

