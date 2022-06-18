Senami :African Music Now Shinning Brightly

Senami is an AfroRnB singer and songwriter who started singing at age four. She started taking music lessons at this very young age. In 2020, Senami recorded a song for the first time. It was a unique experience and it became clear to her that she wanted to pursue a professional career in music. It has been a rollercoaster since she made that decision. Senami tells Tosin Clegg about her journey into music, the Nigerian music industry and a lot more

My music is still very much in its early days

I have a background in music, from when my father would pay for extra music lessons and our music instructor would take us to play in church and then shows at the Muson Center in Lagos. I remember when Tiwa Savage’s kele kele love came out.

I didn’t have a phone then but I downloaded it on my mum’s phone and whenever it comes on I would try competing with Tiwa over reaching certain keys. It was usually that way with many of my musical influences.

I’m making the kind of music that helps people connect with melodies, music that feels like silk. I get a rush of inspiration and I try to pick a melody and the words start to come; music making is a beautiful thing to experience.

I like living freely and experiencing things and my creativity has no bounds.

The Nigerian music scene

I think the Nigerian music scene is getting to the point where it’s attracting all the attention that has been long overdue, taking its rightful place in the world’s music scene.

And for me, African music is that light that has been left dim for so long, it’s beautiful to finally see it shine so brightly and I’m so excited to be a part of it.

My musical influences

I’m truly inspired by Beyonce, Tiwa Savage, Simi, Rihanna, Boj, Adele, Omawunmi and Waje because of the intrinsic details in the kind of music they individually make. If I had a rare chance to make music with any of my influences, I can already tell it’s going to be groundbreaking.

