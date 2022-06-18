Philip Billing Ends Super Eagles’ Dream

When his direction was not looked at in Denmark’s squad to the Euro 2020, the chances that Philip Anyanwu Billing might consider playing for the country of his father having been courted by erstwhile Super Eagles Manager-Gernot Rohr, to star for the Super Eagles was very high. All that was however put to rest when the midfielder came in as a substitute in Denmark’s UEFA Nations League against Austria on Monday

Philip Anyanwu Billing, who played a significant role in Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League has finally ensured he cannot play for another country after featuring for Denmark in a competitive game.

The 26-year-old lanky midfielder came in as a substitute for Denmark against Austria on Monday in the UEFA Nations League, automatically sealing his international fate.

Billing was born in Denmark to a Nigerian father and a Danish mother and had turned down a chance to represent the Super Eagles in 2018. He was called up barely one year after to the Danish national team as he made his debut against Faroe Islands.

After initially rumoured to have agreed to star for the Super Eagles, the Bournemouth midfielder of Nigerian father said he never had Nigeria in his mind. The erstwhile Nigerian senior national team manager, Rohr had accused Billing and his agent of using the three-times African champion as a bait to get Denmark national team call-up.

The Franco-German had explained what transpired between him and the 25-year-old, who two years ago quashed a report linking him to Nigeria.

Rohr had suggested the Bournemouth midfielder used him to get the attention of the Danish national team manager.

Billing has represented the European country’s youth team, but was still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles having not played for Denmark at senior level as at the time Rohr was courting with him.

The forward in 2018, quashed a report making rounds then that he had agreed to pledge his allegiance to Nigeria, stating he felt more like a Dane and revealed he has told Rohr of his intention to play for the Danish team.

The Franco-German tactician, however, explained how Billing’s agent called him to explain his client was interested in playing for Nigeria and he did a follow-up by calling the player.

“Billing’s agent called me and he said that he is interested to come to Nigeria because he is not playing so much in Denmark,” Rohr had told ESPN.

“So he wanted me to call Billing. I said I don’t have his number, so he gave me his number. When I called Billing he asked me some questions about the Nigerian team.

“And he said, ‘I am very, very interested to come with you, but give me some time. I think the agent is using this interest to give him more importance or more chances to play in Denmark.”

Billing then rejected the chance to represent Nigeria in favour of the country of his birth, Denmark, after a second approach from Rohr.

Billing was snapped up by the Cherries in a £15-million transfer after he suffered relegation with Huddersfield at the end of the 2018/19 season.

However, the technically gifted central midfielder has developed into an established performer under manager Eddie Howe.

As a result, Rohr had come knocking for the Super Eagles on a second occasion, with Billing yet to make his senior national team debut then.

But the powerful midfielder claims it would be awkward for him to turn his back on Kasper Hjulmand’s side to represent the country of his fathers’ birth.

“I saw the last time people started to speculate that I didn’t mind playing for Denmark and blah, blah, blah,” he told Danish news outlet BT.

“It would be strange to stand up for Nigeria when I feel 100 per cent Danish. Of course, I have Nigerian roots and I’m half Nigerian, but I was raised and born in Denmark.

“I have a Danish mother, Danish little brother and Danish little sister and a Nigerian father. But it is Denmark I want to stand for. That’s my big dream.

“I’ve talked to the coach, but I know where I want to play. I want to play for Denmark, so it is no longer than that.

“He (Rohr) just said he really wanted me to play for Nigeria because the upcoming World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations will be played soon. I made it pretty clear to him that I wanted to play for Denmark. That’s my big dream.”

With his stock now rising and experience now of note, he may stand a better chance with Denmark where he spent his formative years before joining Huddersfield as a youth player in 2013.

His time at Bournemouth has seen him impress with the team and also was a part of it when they sunk under Eddie Howe. Now back to the Premier League under Scott Parker, Billing may be nearing his peak level as a footballer after registering 10 goals and 10 assists in 40 games last season.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

