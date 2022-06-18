Ohanaeze Changes Strategy, Embraces Okowa, Describes Him as An Igbo Prodigy

Chuks Okocha in Ado Ekiti





Ripples of the appointment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar continued as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on his emergence as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation in a statement yesterday, said it was proud of Okowa noting what it claimed was his exemplary progress through the political arena.

In the congratulatory message that is bound to project Okowa in the permutations of the Igbo in the 2023 presidential contest, Ohaenaeze Ndigbo said Okowa is “an Igbo prodigy; an astute administrator, sagacious politician, brilliant physician, creative visionary, prudent resource manager, detribalised patriot, purveyor of morals and a poster personality.”

The statement signed by Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Okowa grew through the ladder and is endowed with special grace by God.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has watched with keen interest and admiration the phenomenal trajectory of an University of Ibadan trained medical doctor from the Secretary to Ika North East Local Government; Chairman, Ika North East Local Government; Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources; Commissioner for Water Resources Development; Commissioner for Health; Secretary to the Delta State Government; Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; ECOWAS Parliamentarian; Governor of Delta State and today the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Available records indicate that from birth, God endowed Okowa with a special grace. It is only grace that explains the mystery behind the profound achievements by a few in various areas of life which paradoxically present enormous challenges to many others. Perhaps, this explains why Okowa ennobled the various offices he held with remarkable skill, exceptional diligence, elegance and panache.

“The life of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is a veritable tribute to humility, sincerity, simplicity, hard work, perseverance and centrality of morals in the dynamics of power. As a governor, Okowa had a clear vision which he pursued with incandescent passion, valour, candour, honour and unassailable accomplishments.

“Above all other enviable attributes, Okowa resonates as a team player, diverse ethnic manager with a friendly finesse and character comeliness. He is one of the few who has sustained in government without the elixir and grandeur delusion that has become the characteristics of many in positions of authority. On the other hand, Okowa has served both as sub-ordinate, co-ordinate and super-ordinate to several persons without skirmishes. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is a quintessential gentleman.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worlwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor is very proud of you. We are optimistic that your candidacy will add enormous electoral value to your political party, the PDP,” Ohanaeze said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

