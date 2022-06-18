Mr Eazi Shares Affection for Fiancée in ‘Legalize’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The buzz out there on the street right now is “Legalize”, a chant made popular by Mr Eazi’s brand new song title. The lead single off his forthcoming debut album arrives with a stunning visual shot in Venice, Italy. The singer sensing the pulse out there on the street had asked on his official Instagram page, shortly after he dropped the song and its stunning video, “Have you seen my new video? What’s your favourite line in the song and why? #Legalize.”

The responses captured in a short clip appear very interesting as it sees different meaning of the song in varying opinion. The artiste reveals that this is one of his more personal tracks from the upcoming album. The song is dedicated to Mr Eazi’s partner, Nigerian actress Temi Otedola – to whom he proposed on the set of the music video in April. “I started the song in Michael Brun’s house on some edibles, freestyling,” Mr Eazi said of the new track.

“Later, I went to London and listened to what I’d recorded, and realized what the song was about. I’ve been thinking of asking Temi to marry me for a long time, so I guess it was in my subconscious.” Months later, after Eazi had arranged to film the music video in Venice and bought an engagement ring, he realized the set would be the perfect place to propose. “I knew it would stand as a totem we always will look back on,” he explained.

“No one on set knew what was going to happen.” The Banku music pioneer, who’s known for fusing Ghanian highlife music with Nigerian chord patterns, shares his affection for his fiancée on the personal ode, its romantic groove beautifully underlining Eazi’s proposal in the chorus: “I don’t wanna do no koro baby make we legalize/My whole world dey stop anytime you look into my eyes/ Even if you don’t know baby I go make you realize/ I no go let you go baby na you be my wife.”

Mr Eazi’s upcoming album likely to go by the same title as the new song follows his prior releases, Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1: From Accra to Lagos and Life Is Eazi, Vol. 2: From Lagos to London. The Nigerian artiste considers those projects mixtapes, and his next release his first proper studio LP. Each single from Mr Eazi’s upcoming album will be represented visually by uniquely commissioned pieces from different African artistes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

