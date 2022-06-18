Mbaka Makes U-Turn, Says He Didn’t Mean to Malign Obi

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said that his intention was not to speak ill of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, during his adoration programme on Wednesday.

Mbaka had come under fire after his inflammatory political utterances against Obi wherein he described the presidential candidate as a ‘stingy man’ and ‘a joker,’ who could never be the President of Nigeria.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu had distanced itself from the cleric’s utterances which it said contravened the laws of the Catholic Church and did not represent the position of the Diocese.

However, in a statement he personally signed yesterday, Mbaka said that his intention was not to malign Obi’s image, but to pray for him, adding that God’s will would be done in his life.

“In this vein, I give my blessings to His Excellency Peter Obi and his supporters, I also give my blessings to the other candidates and their supporters whose intention is also to give Nigeria good leaders,” he said.

While referring to Obi as his friend and brother, Mbaka also pleaded that he be forgiven by supporters of the LP candidate who might have been offended by his utterances.

“The followers of Peter Obi are the same youths I am praying for, sacrificing for, fighting for, speaking for, and working for their integral well-being,” he said in the statement.

“What the youths are passing through and their conditions give me sleepless nights,” he added.

Speaking further, he said “It is for this reason that I yearn for good governance and worthy leaders that will take care of them. We are passing through indescribable, unbearable, and undeserved hardship in this country. I pray for divine intervention.”

Mbaka noted that while he is not in any political party, he supports good people and good governance and that any good person that God can give is his choice candidate.

“I assure the people of God and Nigerians that I am praying for good governance and good leadership in this country and that God will give us leaders after His own heart,” he said.

