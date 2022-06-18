Make Music Lagos Returns for the 2022 Edition

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Make Music Day 2022 celebrations will kickoff across Lagos and other Nigerian cities (Abuja, Uyo, Ibadan, Owerri and Ado-Ekiti) on 16th June till 26th June 2022 with a host of free concerts, open mic nights and other exciting music-related events (Learn to Play, Learn to DJ, Music Business Conference, Songwriting and Artiste Bootcamps etc.) to electrify music fans. This comes after months of planning.

The announcement was made recently in Lagos at a well-attended press conference organized by Make Music Nigeria, the organisation saddled with the responsibility of overseeing Make Music Day celebrations in Nigeria, and its partners (Showgear, Zannoza Entertainment, IPC Events, Schullz66, and IMPREVA International) with support from TuneCore and Slice Media.

The event, which is held in commemoration of the World Music Day 21st of June, is now in its 7th consecutive year in Nigeria, and promises to be extra special as it also marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the global celebration which was first celebrated as Fête de la Musique in Paris in 1982 under the direction Jack Lang (then Minister of Culture of France) and Maurice Fleuret.

Team Lead, Make Music Nigeria, Adeola Akinyemi had this to say, “Early in the year, we promised a scaled-up version of the Make Music Day celebration for 2022 and we are excited to be able to deliver on our promise with these landmark celebrations. Our desire is to deliver unforgettable experiences and boost the music culture in Nigeria and the rest of Africa so I encourage fans and industry insiders not to miss out on the events this year.”

Fans can expect a packed roster of Make Music Concerts across major locations through the period of celebrations. The biggest concert (and event), as usual, is the Shutdown Concert on 26th June at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island (Lagos) which would have Johnny Drille, Magixx, Cavemen, Helen Ibe, Mike Abdul, and Sunkey Daniels performing.

Those looking to develop themselves as music industry players or professionals, would want to check out the Learn to Play, Learn to DJ and the Music Business Conference events which offer opportunities to network, learn and gain valuable knowledge and insights. Ace Nigerian DJ, DJ Nana will be dispensing insights and skills at the Learn to DJ event at the Palms Mall Lekki, Lagos on 25th June.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

