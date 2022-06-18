Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry

After over two years of carrying out their Bible teaching work virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses will once again resume all forms of public witnessing with the exception of the door-to-door ministry.

The national spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria, Olusegun Eroyemi, in statement explained that the directive was received on May 31, 2022.

He said, “Jehovah’s Witnesses are happy with the opportunity to once again share their message of hope with their neighbours. While phone witnessing is very helpful, it has obvious limitations that will now be cared for with the resumption of our public ministry.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed in-person meetings on April 1, 2022 but kept their public preaching on virtual platforms.

They would now be seen in public places, including parks, ports and streets; displaying their witnessing carts, and conducting Bible studies.

They will also carry out their public witnessing in compliance with existing government guidelines on COVID-19.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

