Firm Announces Shortlist for World’s Best School Prizes

Omolabake Fasogbon

Education development firm, T4 Education has commenced reviews of entries for the World’s Best School Prizes to determine winners.

The organisation announced Aba based school, Best Intellectuals Model School among the 10 shortlisted for a $250,000 star prize.

The World’s Best School Prizes is an initiative of T4 Education, in partnership with five other organisations including Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express.

Launched in 2022, the initiative aimed to celebrate institutions of learning which played a pivotal role in developing next generation of learners and contributed to society’s progress especially in the wake of COVID-19.

Speaking further on the initiative, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, Vikas Pota congratulated the shortlisted school, as he stressed that the initiative was birthed as a grassroot solution to help build needed systemic change in the education sector.

“With over 1.5 billion learners impacted by school and university closures, COVID has greatly exacerbated a global education crisis in which, even before the pandemic, the UN warned that progress was already too slow to achieve universal quality education by 2030.

“By telling the stories of inspirational schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference to their communities, schools can share their best practices and have their voices heard at the top table to help transform education. Educators all over the world will now be able to learn from the example of this outstanding Nigerian school.”

According to him, Best Intellectuals Model School was selected for its musical video that was produced to boost students morale during a period of turmoil that rocked Nigerian society.

The initiative recognised schools in five categories namely: community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity, and supporting healthy lives.

Winners in the five categories will be announced in October 2022 during World Education Week, while a prize of $250,000 will be shared equally among the winners with each receiving an award of US$50,000.

