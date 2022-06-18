Ex-Lawmaker Urges FG to Intensify More Effort to Develop Nation’s Tourism Potentials

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former lawmaker representing Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency of Kwara State at the National Assembly and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Moshood Mustapha, has called on the federal government to intensify more effort to support communities with various cultural values and historical antecedents as a way to improve the tourism development in the country.

Hon. Mustapha made the call in Ilorin yesterday when he donated the sum of N10 million towards the Durbar Cultural Values and other developmental activities of the Ilorin Emirate.

He said that there were abundant cultural values in various towns and villages that can be tapped to add values to the nation.

According to him, “importance of tourism in the socio economic development of any nation cannot be over emphasised.

“It is on this premise that I am calling on the federal government to rise to the development of nation’s tourism development by investing considerable funds on communities with the various cultural values and historical antecedents so as to move the nation forward.”

The former lawmaker who lauded the giant stride of the Ilorin Durbar Committee stated that, “The Durbar is aimed at promoting the age-long royal culture of the Ilorin Emirate, which is scheduled to hold on the second day of Eid-el Kabir at the palace forecourt, Ilorin.”

He noted that the development of the event would afford the sons and daughters of the Ilorin Emirate to have fore knowledge of their cultural values and thereby promoting peace and development.

“Durbar is something that we see as our culture and we are proud of it and ready to contribute our quota to keep it growing and sustainable.

“It’s not just donating money but coming around to be associated with the committee and appreciate them for promoting our culture,” he said.

He explained that the N10 million will be shared in the following order: N5 million for the Ilorin Durbar Committee, N2 million for the maintenance of the Ilorin Emirate Central Mosque, N1 million for the Emirate Football team for Durbar, N1 million for the Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association and N1 million for Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union.

According to him, the gesture was not about politics. “We should take ourselves as brother and sister and not let politics divide us.”

He urged other stakeholders in the state to support in uplifting the Emirate and Kwara.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee, Engr. Sulyman Yahaya Alapansapa, appreciated the donor for the kind gesture.

He said, “We see your coming as encouragement because you identified fully with the programme of Emir and it is a wake-up call to other wealthy sons and daughters of the emirate to follow MM’s path.”

He noted that the Ilorin Emirate Durbar was initiated by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, to foster unity and progress of the Ilorin Emirate.

Alapansapa added, “We are planning to expand our scope this year and make it more elaborate.

“We are also talking with UNESCO to be around as part of an effort to incorporate Durbar into their calendar.”

