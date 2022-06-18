Elizade Auto Land Unveils JAC J7 The Sleek

Bennett Oghifo Elizade Auto Land this week unveiled its priceless sedan, JAC J7 The Sleek to select viewership at the company’s facility in Ikeja, Lagos.

Managing Director of Elizade Auto Land, Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo presented the good points of this fine piece of machinery, stating that it has improved considerably after the acquisition of 75% of JAC by Volkswagen, “the Merger and Acquisition has helped to improve the design, quality, specification and overall experience of the passenger vehicles. The first set of car models birthed from this German- Asian infusion amongst others is the all new exclusive JAC J7 (#theSleek).”

Demola Ade-Ojo guaranteed the buyers of the first 10 units, immediately after the launch, a N1 million discount.

The Chairman and Founder of Elizade Auto Land, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, lauded his son for the rare feat he has recorded, particularly in elevating the fortunes of the company. “I am very proud of what you are doing here, my children had a strict upbringing and this is answered prayers.”

Some customers from the private and public sectors gave testimonials on the effectiveness of JAC vehicles. Among them were the representative of the Lagos State government and the CEO of Coleman.

Giving an insight into the car, the Head of Brand and Marketing Communication of Elizade Auto Land, Mr. Franklyn Okotie, explained that “The car is designed with an abundance of trailblasing features that harnesses the latest technological breakthroughs to move you from your take-off point to your destination at turbo-speed.

“J7theSleek presents a sporty, waterfall intake grille as its unique front design and well detailed LED headlamps forming a stunning front appearance.

“JAC is offering the J7 with a unique threading rear backlight giving the car design a wider and sporty appearance with a streamlined hatchback body.”

According to him, “You don’t have an issue with boot space, as you can easily access it seamlessly. You don’t need to touch the key to open the trunk or the car doors, the censor button on your car key controls all the locking and unlocking features even while in your pocket.

“The state-of-the-art interior design is conceived for maximum comfort with quality leather seats and a dashboard that is classy and beautiful to behold. The car seat is spacious with very extended legroom and a second seat row that integrates with the trunk to provide adequate space to accommodate more luggage with a capacity of up to six suitcases at a time.

“The LCD cluster helps to change the display colors on the dashboard to red, gold, and blue with controls on the steering whilst the dynamic breathing and unique ambient light moves and changes colors with the rhythm of your music.”

This console also has a Digital multimedia kit, compatible with android & apple devices. Once your USB Cable is plugged in, it allows you to control phone features.”

The company’s image maker added-“Imagine riding a car with a 1.5 turbo charged engine and a 4-cylinder composition that can take you to new heights at an optimum speed yet very economical fuel consumption. The car -stability/balance and spacious dimensions are second to none that you wouldn’t even notice the bump on the road.

“The cutting-edge 360 Camera sensor of the J7 detects nearby objects and shows you clear pictures of your surroundings. You get to enjoy a wider look through the Panoramic Roof that opens all the way to give you a bird’s eye view of your surroundings.

“This function works well with your lane departure to prevent collisions with cars or objects coming behind or beside you making your driving smoother, safer, and more efficient. Enjoy soft life to the fullest, with the Cruise Control and Hill Start assistance.”

Even in the tightest Nigerian traffic the JAC J7 fully understands the drill. It automatically activates a pause that helps you relax your legs and put the car to a halt without moving the gears to neutral or park.

The assured that the car is offered with the car comes with a 3 years /100,000 kilometres warranty, with potentials of an increase to 5 years/150 kilometres. JAC J7 The Sleek is currently offered in 2 variants of –Flagship and Luxury, attracting a market value of N17m+ to N19m+.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

