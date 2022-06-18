Ekiti Decides: Voting Begins as Voters Lament Slow Accreditation



Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Voting has commenced in some polling units in today’s governorship poll in Ekiti State, as voters have queued up in some units to exercise their voting rights.

In some units in Ado Ekiti, Ilawe, Igede and Iyin Ekiti, voters were being accredited with the aide of Bimodal Voter Authentication System(BVAS) and given the ballots to vote.

There was impressive turnout of voters in virtually all the polling units.

Also, despite the peaceful conduct of voters, there were complaints in some of the units that the BVAS was slow and keeping voters on the queue for too long.

However, the presiding officers in areas where BVAS seemed to be slow have complained to the Independent National Electoral Commission for proper and swift action.

Military personnel were also stationed at entering points between Ado and Iyin Ekiti and at border towns .

Operatives of the Department of State Services were also seen moving around to ensure orderliness and peaceful conduct of the poll in all the towns.

Some of the agents were also seen complaining about reported cases of vote buying and such complaints were being handled by security operatives.

