Ekiti Decides: Adebayo Lauds Voters’ Turnout, INEC’s Innovations

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, has commended the large turn out of voters as well as the innovations deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Saturday governorship election.

Adebayo, also a former Governor in Ekiti, made the commendation while addressing newsmen shortly after casting his vote at the Balogun Polling Unit in his home town, Iyin Ekiti, Ifelodun Local Government area.

The minister said that he would not have lost the 2003 election, if the election had been credible like the ongoing governorship election in the state.

“So far, the whole exercise has been peaceful and credible.

“The Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine has been good in many instances, but there have been few problems here or there.

“Sometimes, it is not capturing the voter ID card, but people have been advised to still wait to be attended to or INEC find a solution so that they will have the opportunity to cast their votes.

“In terms of security, it has been good. There is a large turn out of security agencies. The police are here in large numbers.

“In all, the electorate themselves have been very disciplined. So far, there have not been any incident of violence or fighting,” Adebayo said.

He advised the voters to continue to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election.

“Get accredited, cast your votes and go home or stay around, listen to the results and go home and celebrate,” Adebayo said. (NAN)

