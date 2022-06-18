Ekiti 2022: Voters Trek Long Distance to Polling Units

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



As the Independent National Electoral Commission prepares to conduct the Governorship poll in Ekiti State today, it was observed that voters were resolute to cast their votes by trekking several kilometres to exercise their franchise.

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, People’s Democratic Party, Bisi Kolawole and Social Democratic Party , Segun Oni, are the leading candidates in the impending electoral battle.

The election is billed to begin at 8am going by INEC time table .

But as early as 6am, those living along Federal Polytechnic road and Afe Babalola University areas, with a distance of about eight kilometres to the voting centres, were seen trooping out and trekking long distance to exercise their franchise in today’s election.

Some of them were compelled to go on foot owing to the 18-hour restriction placed on the state by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba.

One of them, who identified himself as Ojo Adeniyi said he was trekking to his polling unit at Ori -Ekiti, which was about six kilometres to his residential area.

When THISDAY visited some polling units at Odo Ado, Oke- Ori Omi, Okeyinmi, Irona and Oke- Ila areas in Ado- Ekiti, voters trooped out in large numbers to the extent that the polling units were becoming overcrowded.

Unarmed Policemen were also deployed in all the polling units as early as 6am, while armed policemen were also noticed in some strategic areas to prevent violence.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

