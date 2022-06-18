Doyin Okupe Named Obi’s Running Mate

A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has been named the vice presidential candidate of Peter Obi’s Labour Party.

The former presidential aide said he would be “standing in” as the running mate to Obi.

Okupe said: “Naturally, we comply with the electoral body and in doing so, we believe that choosing the vice presidential candidate is part of the electoral process. And you will understand that Mr. Peter Obi came into the Labour Party on the 29th of May, which is exactly three weeks ago.

“Therefore, our idea and our reasoning is to bring together in the country, and for the first time, the largest political coalition possible, because we are facing two political giants — APC, PDP. And we are serious about upstaging them and we will.

“But to do that, we cannot do it alone. We need to be able to put together this coalition and the so-called third force is now alive, and it is forming, and it is important for us to ensure that all the stakeholders are carried along from the beginning to the end.

“So, because of this, I, Dr. Doyin Okupe, am standing in as the vice-presidential candidate of the

“The development comes amid the June 17 deadline issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for parties to submit the list of their candidates for the 2023 general polls.”

