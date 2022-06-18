Davido Thrills at Afroworld Festival

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nigerian music superstar, Davido thrilled his fans and gave them a night to remember last Saturday during his one-of-a-kind performance at the Afroworld Festival which happened at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. The singer opened his American tour in New York City yesterday, following his Dubai concert. The “We Rise By Lifting Others” tour will see David Adeleke performing in Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles till the 25th of June.

Still on the Afroword Festival, Dubai, the DMW honcho took fans way back as he mounted the center stage to give a perfect rendition of his greatest hits to date. The singer remarkably decided to ditch his more recent songs and gave the Dubai fans some of his oldies at the concert. Davido who appeared dashing in a blue shirt and shorts performed hit songs like ‘Dami Duro’, ‘Gobe’, ‘Fall’ and many more and the crowd vibed to it as if he released them just recently.

The Dubai fans proved that they have been huge followers of his music since way back. He was all excited and lively as the crowd sang along to his old music. The excited crowd couldn’t get enough of OBO’s electric performance as they kept demanding for more from his expansive music catalogue as video of the mesmerising display hit the internet. Social media users across Nigeria reacted differently to Davido’s performance at the Dubai concert with most of them commending the singer for his crowd control ability.

Basking in the euphoria of his classic Dubai show, the award-winning Afrobeats singer shortly afterwards shared his plans for the next couple of days with fans. The DMW boss in a tweet confirmed the official date for the release of his project with “Love Nwantiti” hit maker, Ckay and South African rapper, Focalistic. According to him, he’ll be dropping on Friday the ‘biggest club banga’ which would see the above mentioned music stars alongside him on it.

Then a week after, Davido noted he would be releasing the much anticipated jam which he described as the ‘song of the summer’ with American rapper DaBaby. Davido has already released ‘Stand Strong’ which is the first single off his upcoming album. The single divided opinion and fans will be eagerly awaiting the follow up single as it will offer more insight into his next album.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

