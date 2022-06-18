Crises Hit Kogi Assembly, Deputy Speaker, Three Other Principal Officers Impeached

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Kogi State House of Assembly has impeached the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Mohammed and three other principal officers for gross misconduct.

In an emergency plenary sitting held at the Assembly Complex in Lokoja yesterday, the lawmakers accused Mohammed of gross misconduct and arbitrary use of office.

In a motion of urgent importance read by Hon. Enema Paul, member representing Dekina/Okura State Constituency, said 17 lawmakers signed the impeachment of Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and the suspension of three other principal officers in the House.

The three principal officers removed from office and later suspended from the House are Bello Hassan Balogun, (Majority Leader), Idris Ndako, (Deputy Majority Leader) and Hon. Idoko Moses Ododo, (Chief Whip).

The House however elected Alfa Momoh Rabiu, lawmaker representing Ankpa II as the new Deputy Speaker.

Other new principal officers elected are Hon. Muktar Bajeh (Majority Leader), Umar Isah Tanimu (Deputy Majority Leader), Enema Paul (Deputy Chief Whip), and Ahmed Dahiru (Chief Whip).

The House also suspended the three impeached officers, while only one of impeached will be allowed in the chamber for now.

The Speaker, Prince Mathew Kolawole, had also announced the dissolution of all the House standing committees.

Before the impeachment process, there was heavy presence of security personnel at the Assembly complex consisting of the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS).

It could be recalled that Ahmed Mohammed is the lawmaker representing Akpa I in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

It was gathered that 17 out of the 25 lawmakers were present during the impeachment process.

