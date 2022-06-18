2022 Checkers Cup Ends in Style

It was pomp and pageantry at the Eagle Club, Surulere, last Saturday as the 2022 Checkers Cup ends with Ikorodu Checkers defeated their Mushin counterpart 4-2 to win the 2022 Checkers Cup after winning the maiden edition last year.

In a highly entertaining encounter, it was the Team Mushin that drew the first blood but the boys from Ikorodu had other ideas as hat-trick hero, Joel Yakub ensured the trophy returned to Ikorodu.

To add spice to the thrilling encounter, during half time, the executives of Checkers Africa Limited took to the field for a sprint race after which the female workers took their turn and the winner went home with N50,000 cash prize.

To ensure everybody had fun, the management also organised dancing competitions for both male and female staff of the company after the match and it turned out to be a thrilling time.

In his welcome speech, the CEO, Mr. Karan Checker said: “Checkers Africa Limited wishes to encourage the game of football and is also ready to sponsor any resoundingly talented player to the very highest level.”

He also hinted that the maiden edition tourney in 2021 laid the groundwork for this additional activity for employee bonding and encouraging health fostering activities and relationships among workers to ensure a quality work environment. Checkers Africa Limited positions itself as a socially responsible company.

Checkers Africa Limited are makers of Checkers Custard Vanilla, Banana, Milk 3-in-1 and the latest addition, Chocolate 4-in-1.

