Wakanow Collaborates with Dana Air as Strategic Distribution Partner

Chinedu Eze

Wakanow, Africa’s leading travel tech company, has collaborated with Dana Air, as strategic distribution partner to provide real time access to flight bookings.

Statement from the travel company stated that as a fully private sector ownd career in Nigeria, it is expected that it would deliver real-time inventory and continuous flight schedules 24/7.

CEO of Wakanow, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji said, “Wakanow is expected to bring in another differentiator to the Nigerian travel industry as we begin this collaboration with Dana Airlines. With this partnership, we are poised to change the face of domestic travel for Nigerian travellers and other tourists from across the world. We would bring our topnotch expertise to bear so that this collaboration will be a case study across the aviation industry.”

In her words, the Chief Commercial Officer of Wakanow, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay said, “This integration with Dana Air will unlock an expanded domestic inventory selection for our customers making Wakanow the one stop shop for domestic travel bookings in Nigeria. Our expertise in the travel industry will be brought to the fore in exceeding customers’ experience with Dana Airlines bookings. She noted, “Our workforce is ready to support Dana Airlines in surpassing customers’ expectations.”

According to the DCEO of Dana Air, Sukhjinder Mann, Dana Air is a leading brand in the aviation industry and we are committed to partnerships that would be beneficial not just to the industry but to our teeming guests.

