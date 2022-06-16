TAJBank Signs MoU with ICD to Attract Capital Projects’ Financing in Nigeria



Kayode Tokede



TAJBank Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, aimed at attracting funding for major infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

The MOU signing between TAJBank and the ICD is to express a convergence of will between both entities and build a relationship between the Nigerian lender and the international organization to explore avenues of financing key capital projects in the Country.

According to the bank’s board, the Sukuk will be offered in tranches of N10 billion each as soon as regulatory approvals are secured.

Speaking on the MOU after the signing, TAJBank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Hamid Joda, enthused: “We are deeply delighted to have crossed another milestone with the signing of this MOU and especially with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), it only further buttresses our intention of stimulating investments in critical sectors of the economy leading to national development. As we all know, Nigeria has a huge infrastructure gap that requires funding through long-term funds like that of the ICD.”

In his remarks on the deal, the bank’s Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, also expressed his joy over the development, stressing that the signing of the MoU further demonstrates that “TAJBank is sustaining its giant strides, and this is seen in this partnership as we hope to do more in securing investments that will further bring about creation of jobs and production for better national advancement.”

