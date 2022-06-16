Nerds Unite 2022 to Highlight Limitless Possibilities with Connectivity

Emma Okonji

MainOne, an Equinix Company, and provider of wholesale connectivity and data centre services in West Africa is set to host the 7th edition of its flagship event, Nerds Unite.

This year’s annual event themed: ‘The Power of Global Interconnection’, is scheduled to hold June 23, 2022. It will feature a keynote address on Interconnection and the power of the global Equinix Platform to connect African Businesses and Global/Local Service providers, to be delivered by Vice President, Growth and Emerging Markets, Equinix, Judith Gardiner.

The conference will also feature two panel sessions on the topics “Unlocking Growth through An Interconnected Global Digital Infrastructure” and “Maximizing Business Efficiency and Minimizing Talent Drain and Rising CAPEX through IT Outsourcing”, as industry experts discuss the immense benefits accruable to subscribers through the power of global interconnection and IT Outsourcing.

Confirmed speakers at Nerds Unite 2022 include: Martin Atkinson, Senior Manager, Peering & Interconnection EMEA, Equinix; Edge Strategy Manager, SSA, Meta, Ben Ryall; CEO, Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi; Group Head of IT, Lagos Free Zone, Nikhil Khandelwal; Country Manager, HPE operated by Selectium, Ifeyinwa Kojo; Head, Technology Infrastructure, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), Eunice King; Group Head, Network Operations, Access Bank, Adebowale Shonekan, among others.

Speaking on expectations for the edition, the Chief Executive Officer, MainOne, an Equinix company, Funke Opeke, said: “It’s the first time following MainOne’s acquisition that we’d be hosting our annual flagship event, Nerds Unite.”

