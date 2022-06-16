Konga Commits Best Prices, Free Delivery for Mid-year Shopping

Emma Okonji

The management of Konga has assured customers of best prices across product categories and free delivery for Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt as activities enter halfway stage for the inaugural edition of its Mid-Year Shopping Festival.

Feelers from within Konga indicate that prices have been further discounted to celebrate Nigeria’s Democracy Day – a development that is bound to generate more excitement for shoppers who have been treated to a deluge of mouthwatering discounts and deals since the promotion kicked off.

In addition to offering Nigerians a chance to celebrate one of the most memorable dates in the national calendar, Konga is also using the best prices offer as an avenue to help shoppers save big, while picking up their most desired products at give-away prices unmatched in the market. Notably, additional exciting discounts have been extended on various product categories including Mobile, Electronics, Computing, Home & Kitchen, Wine & Kitchen, FMCG, Fashion and much more.

