IXPN Engages Member Organisations on Border Gateway Protocol

Emma Okonji

Attendees at the recent capacity building programme on Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), organised by the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) for its member organisations, have described it as a step in the right direction that will enhance data traffic localisation and growth of the internet ecosystem in Nigeria.

They noted that the training afforded them the opportunity to have knowledge of new global trends, and best practices in the interconnectivity of networks, particularly when it comes to peering with an Internet eXchange Point (IXP).

“The Border Gateway Protocol training with IXPN was informative and I learned some new things when it comes to peering with an internet exchange point,” said one of the participants, Philip Omugbe, IP Engineer at Hoop Telecoms Limited.

According to them, the training would bridge the knowledge gap that exists within the internet ecosystem, as they can now gain proper understanding of how the Border Gateway Protocol works and how they can fully utilise their connectivity to the exchange point for maximum impact.

General Manager, Technical Operations, Syscodes Communications Ltd, Bunmi Adeleye, said the training was ideal for network operators and engineers that were unfamiliar with the workings of the Internet Exchange Point.

“The training was quite hands-on, interactive, and expository as there were practical live LAB sessions. Many thanks to the IXPN team, and I hope they sustain the momentum,” Adeleye, said.

Chief Executive Officer of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, in his opening remarks, described Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) as a gateway protocol that allows the internet to exchange routing information between autonomous systems (AS). He went on to say that the BGP training remained a value-added service provided by IXPN to its member organisations and other stakeholders.

He stated that the training was necessary because the dynamics of the internet ecosystem have changed. As a result, it is only natural to educate member organisations and other sector stakeholders on current technology trends and best practices, particularly as they relate to connectivity to the eXchange Point.

